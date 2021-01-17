Martins-Kuye’s death colossal national loss ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed grief over the death of one of its founding members, former Minister of Commerce and Industry and former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye, describing his death as a colossal national loss.

According to a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary in Abuja on Sunday said Martins-Kuye, a member of the Third Republic Senate as well as the PDP’s candidate in the 1999 governorship election in Ogun State, was a highly courageous democrat and dedicated statesman, who sacrificed his time, energy and resources towards the stability and development of our nation.

It added: “Senator Martins-Kuye was a thorough technocrat whose commitment and sense of duty as a minister of commerce and industry as well as that of finance stood him out in service, particularly in championing landmark reforms to reposition the sectors.

“The contributions of Senator Martins-Kuye for the growth and development of our party remain indelible both in his home state, Ogun, and at the national level, where he played exceptional roles with other patriots in laying a solid foundation for our great party as well as the entrenchment of democracy in our nation.

“Our party commiserates with the Martins-Kuye family, the PDP fold in Ogun state as well as the people and government of Ogun state and prays God to comfort and grant us the fortitude to bear this loss.”

