Buhari greets Emeka Anyaoku at 88

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with seasoned diplomat and administrator, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 88th birthday, congratulating the former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth for a life that keeps learning and growing in wisdom, knowledge and experience.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja, on Sunday, the acknowledged the worthy contributions of Chief Anyaoku to the development of the country, starting out as a young Foreign Service Officer, and reaching the pinnacle of his career through vision and diligence, and consistently projecting Nigeria as a great nation.

The President extolled the statesmanship of Chief Anyaoku in always counselling leaders and the citizenry alike, particularly bringing a global context to issues and policies, and using his extensive network of international friends to support the country’s efforts in deepening good governance, democracy and sustainable development.

The statement noted that as the former Commonwealth Secretary-General turns 88, President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will strengthen him in good health, and grant him the grace for greater support to the nation he loves so much.

