UNIBEN to bar students who refuse to wear face masks

Returning students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) who refused to wear face masks will not be allowed into the campus when they come into halls of residence on January 30 for the continuation of first semester lectures, on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The institution’s spokesperson, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, who disclosed this warned when the school throw its gates opened for the amended calendar for the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions, it will not tolerate any student who does not wear a face mask.

Mrs Ehanire noted that the students must adhere strictly to the non-medical protocols of compulsory use of face masks, hand sanitisers and physical distancing while possession of an android/smartphone or device is advised, as e-learning has become inevitable.

Also, Mrs Ehanire noted that all returning students are expected to comply with acceptable dress codes as determined by the University in line with societal norms and values while those with any ailment are to ensure that they are properly treated before resumption.

Academic activities are scheduled to commence at the school on Monday, February 1, 2021, almost one year after it was shut down following a protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over poor working conditions.

Mrs Ehanire explained that the semester is expected to run until April 1, 2021, while the second semester is billed to commence on April 5, 2021.

