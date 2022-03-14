March 17 handover: Obiano serves quit notice to political appointees

Ahead of the March 17, 2022 handover ceremony to the governor-elect of Anambra state, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the outgoing governor of the state, Willie Obiano, has announced officially that all political appointments under his administration will terminate on Wednesday 16th March 2022.

Obiano who made the announcement through a public notice signed by the Secretary to the State Government Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu on Monday 14th March 2022, mandated all political appointees to hand in all government properties within their possessions with exception of those whose appointments are tenured as further directives would be issued by the incoming governor.

The public notice titled Cessation of Appointments of All Political Appointees reads, “This is to notify all political appointees that the life of this administration will end on Wednesday 16th March 2022.

“Consequently all appointees are informed that their appointments will terminate on the above-stated date.

“You are therefore advised to hand over all government properties in your possession to the most senior civil servant in your office and the officer should acknowledge receipt as appropriate.

“For appointees whose appointments are tenured like Managing Directors, Chief Executive Officers, Executive Secretaries and Provosts but nonetheless served at the instance of the governor of the day are not affected by this circular.

“The incoming governor will issue further directives on your appointments.

