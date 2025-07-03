Manufacturers ready to support government in growing nation’s economy

With the necessary support from governments at all levels, the nation’s manufacturers have expressed their readiness to collaborate fully with the Federal Government to grow the economy.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the multi-billion Naira, 800-MW solar manufacturing complex in Mowe, Ogun State, George Onafowokan, the Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Ogun State Branch, urged the Federal Government to address the challenges facing manufacturers to make its economic recovery and growth efforts more impactful.

Onafowokan commended the management of Tranos for their decision to establish the 800-MW solar manufacturing complex in Mowe, Ogun State. He believes that once fully operational, the plant will significantly alleviate the power issues faced by individuals and businesses in the state.

“It is a sign that, with the government addressing the challenges facing manufacturers and providing an enabling environment, Nigerian manufacturers are more than ready to support efforts aimed at growing the economy,” he stated.

During the event, Jude Abalaka, the Managing Director of Tranos, explained that when completed, the new plant will greatly enhance the federal government’s local content policy by reducing dependency on imported solar panels.

“Currently, over 90 per cent of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels used in Nigeria are imported, leading to delays and higher costs for solar projects. Tranos aims to produce enough panels locally to meet the entire Nigerian market’s demand, with additional capacity for export.

This localisation is expected to alleviate supply chain challenges and facilitate product customization suited to local conditions,” he added.

According to Abalaka, the facility will initially operate one manufacturing line, with the first line expected to be operational within 15 to 18 months, producing 400 megawatts annually. The full 800-megawatt capacity is targeted for completion by 2027, highlighting its commitment to significantly supporting Nigeria’s renewable energy goals.

He also mentioned that this expansion will boost employment, with the company projecting an increase in its workforce from 160 to approximately 400 employees within two years.

Commending the initiative, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), described the project as aligned with the federal government’s efforts to position Nigeria as a renewable energy hub in Africa.

