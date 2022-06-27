Man who impersonates as Oyo governor’s PA arraigned for internet fraud in Ibadan

A self-acclaimed Personal Assistant to the governor of Oyo State, Babawale Daniel Olayinka, was last Thursday arraigned in court by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on five count charges bordering on cybercrime.

Tribune Online learnt that an identity card recovered from him at the point of arrest on February 11, 2022, had shown him as ‘Personal Assistant to the Oyo State Governor on Media Matters.’

He was arrested alongside 25 others in the Soka area of Ibadan.

The first count charge read: “That you, Babawale Daniel Olayinka on 23rd of December, 2021, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, not being a visa card issuer or an authorized agent of visa card sold four visa debit cards on Tiger Company Group via Telegram to another person who is neither the issuer nor the authorized agent of the issuer of the said card and thereby commit an offence contrary to Section 35 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act and punishable under the same Section.”

Another count read: “That you, Babawale Daniel Olayinka between the 11th of February and 21st March, 2022 at Ibadan, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did make false statements to Chinedu Eneanya and his team, who are officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, about the identity card of the Oyo State Government found in your possession, contrary to Section 39 (2) (a) and punishable under Section 39 (2) (b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Establishment Act, 2004.”





After pleading not guilty to the charges filed against him by the EFCC, the prosecution counsel, Abdulrasheed Suleiman, asked the court for a trial date and remand of the defendant in a Correctional Centre pending the determination of the case.

On their part, counsel to the defendant, Mukhtar Aderogba and Nurullah Musa informed the court that an application for the bail of their client had been filed and served on both the prosecution and the court, asking that their client be admitted to bail.

Justice Agomoh, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, the judge said, must provide an affidavit of means and possess landed properties within the jurisdiction of the court.

One of the sureties must also deposit N100,000 with the court registrar.