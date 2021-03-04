Man unleashes dogs on policewoman as police arrest two for attacking LASTMA officials

The police in Lagos State have arrested a man, Adeyemi Abayomi, for allegedly unleashing a dog on a female police inspector.

The injured policewoman, Atim Umoh, was on Tuesday injured in the Surulere area of the state when she had gone to perform her police duties.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed the arrest of Adeyemi and added that two people who assaulted officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Adejobi said “the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has again reiterated his commitment to defending security personnel against attacks from individuals and groups while discharging their legitimate duties.

“The police boss made the assertion on Thursday, 4th March, 2021, while deliberating on the case of one Adeyemi Abayomi, m, of No 115, Itire Road, Surulere, who unleashed his dogs to attack police operatives in his compound. The were released and ordered to bite inspector Atim Umoh and caused her bodily injuries.”

He also continued that “the incident occurred on Tuesday, 2nd March, 2021 at about 11:30am when one madam Nneka Regina, f, of No 103, Lagos Street, Ebutte Meta, went to Surulere Division to complain against the criminal attitude of the suspect for illegally occupying her property at No 115 Itire Road, Surulere and threats to life.

“The police operatives attached to Surulere Division were sent to invite the suspect before he ordered his dogs to attack them.”

He also stated that “the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that the man be arrested and taken to the State CID for investigation and prosecution while his dogs be picked up by the police Dog Section (K-9) for further action.”

He further ordered the police medical team of the command to monitor the treatment and health condition of the inspector.

Adejobi also stated that “in the same vein, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered for the arrest of two suspects, Lious Nwodi, m, and Ismaila Salisu, m, for assaulting two Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials, Ganiya Ajose, f, and Adeyemi Lanre, m, at Ogunlana Street, Surulere, on 3rd March 2021.”

According to the police “the duo had disobeyed hand signals at the point and sped off but were forced to a halt when their Highlander SUV with Reg. NO AAA 450 DD had a punctured tyre.

“They were accosted by the officials but the duo beat up the LASTMA Officials,” the Lagos State police-image maker also said.

The CP has directed that the duo be charged to court and they have been so arraigned to Magistrate Court 2, Surulere for conspiracy, assault on public servant and malicious damage today Thursday, 4th March, 2021.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

unleashes dogs on policewoman | unleashes dogs on policewoman | unleashes dogs on policewoman