Crowdyvest launches new investment, exits EMFATO Holdings

EMFATO Holdings, owners of Farmcrowdy and investors in Plentywaka have announced the exit of one of its portfolio companies, Crowdyvest, following up on new investments into the startup to grow as a digital savings company in Nigeria.

Launched just over a year ago, Crowdyvest has over 10,000 members who have used opportunities on its platform to sponsor projects in agriculture, real estate, transportation, health and education sectors.

The company was previously led by its Co-founder & CEO, Onyeka Akumah but, along with the new investment, there is change in its management with Tope Omotolani to become its new CEO.

According to a statement made available to the Tribune Online, on Wednesday, Akumah, explained that the change in leadership will not affect the management and staff of Crowdyvest as they will all be retained but there will be a new way Crowdyvest will operate.

The one-year old startup will set its sights on becoming a leading digital wealth and savings management company focused on a closed-community savings model under Tope Omotolani’s leadership.

According to Akumah: “I have taken this decision to move on as the CEO of Crowdyvest as a result of the new investment in the company which provides opportunities for proper scale in the coming months.

“Crowdyvest will also exit fully from EMFATO Holdings and we are very happy about the new investors and to see how Tope will lead this business to new heights.

“Now, I can focus my energy on leading Farmcrowdy and Plentywaka as CEO of both companies into new markets in 2021. Tope is a strong and amazing leader and I see her leading Crowdyvest to become one of the go-to wealth management and digital savings companies in Nigeria within the next 3-5 years with her team. I wish her all the best and will continue to advise them on their journey when needed.”

With this change, Crowdyvest will no longer be an open crowdfunding platform. An all new Crowdyvest led by Temitope Omotolani will enter the Fintech industry fully with the launch of the Crowdyvest Savings Platform which gives savings options to over 10,000 subscribed users.

This savings platform will give its users a variety of plans to help build a savings culture based entirely on their pace, so they can reach their life goals faster. Tope Omotolani will now lead the fintech company, Crowdyvest to become a leading savings platform in Nigeria.

Farmcrowdy has in the past worked with Crowdyvest to crowdfund for farming projects. Following this change, Farmcrowdy now fully exits the crowdfunding space with this sale and Crowdyvest will begin to operate a closed-community model for savings.

This new savings platform has been introduced with three new products. These platforms have been properly tailored to fit all categories of individuals, including the Millenials, Gen Z, Gen X, and Baby Boomers, and each of these products have their unique features and benefits. They are; Flex Savings, Vault Savings, and Pace Savings.

Every saver enjoys the benefits of high-interest rates from 12.5per cent to 15per cent, zero bank charges, plans tailored for everyone, and effective and prompt customer service.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Crowdyvest launches new investment

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.Crowdyvest launches new investment