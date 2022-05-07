Man swindles lover of N4m, use money to rent apartment, marry another woman

A 40-year-old man, Israel Cherechi, who allegedly defrauded a lady to the tune of N4 million under the pretext of marrying her, has been dragged before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, Lagos State.

Israel, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector Simon Njue, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in 2018 at Ikotun, Lagos.

He said that the defendant promised to marry one Miss Chineye Nkwocha and swindled her of N4 million.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant took the complainant to Access Bank, Ikotun Branch, under guise of helping her to fill a form to rectify some issues in her account.

He said that the defendant inserted his own phone number in the column where Nkwocha’s phone number was required.





Njue said that the defendant, therefore, received transaction alerts instead of the complainant (Nkwocha).

He explained that the defendant converted the complainant’s N4 million to his personal use.

“Israel used the money to rent an apartment and marry another woman, ”he said.

According to him, the alleged offences contravene Sections 168(d), 287 and 340 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Mr E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted him bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case.

