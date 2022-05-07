‘My wife squandered N2m I gave her for business, threatened to kill me’

A civil servant, Ibe Kufu, has prayed a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to grant him divorce on grounds that his wife, Oma, squandered the N2 million he gave her to start a business.

The petitioner, who resides in Abuja, said this in a divorce petition he filed against his wife before the court.

“My wife is a reckless spender. She is unable to account for the N2 million I gave her for business,” he said.

The petitioner also told the court that his wife has been trying to kill him.

“My wife has been making all attempts to kill me. She has told me several times that she will kill me, “he said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ibe also alleged that his wife always brought her boyfriend into their matrimonial home whenever he travelled.





He begged the court to save his life by granting him divorce and custody of the children produced by their marriage.

The respondent, Oma, a businesswoman was not present in court.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, thus adjourned the case.

