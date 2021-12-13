Man set ablaze as rival cult groups clash in Osun

Pandemonium broke out at the weekend in Osogbo, Osun state capital when two rival cult groups clashed leading to the death of a group member who was set ablaze in the evening of the day.

The incident which happened at Akede-Iyaloja area, along Ibokun road of the town, reportedly threw residents of the area into a state of confusion as they ran for their lives when they witnessed the burning of the cult member whose identity is yet to be known as at the time of filing in this report.

Eyewitness account revealed that trouble started last week when members of a group known as Eye fraternity were at loggerheads with their rival group known as Scorpion and threatened to kill them one by one.

Sensing danger ahead of them, the Scorpion group was said to have speedily acted by fishing out one of the leaders of the rival group who they shot repeatedly but to their surprise, their bullets did not penetrate his body.

This was said to have got them infuriated and they macheted him, thinking that it would have an effect on him again, but to no avail.

They equally reportedly tried other diabolical means to surpress his magical powers which did not yield any positive result.

They then visited a filling station in the area and bought petrol which they poured on his body from head to toe to burn him into ashes.

When contacted, spokesperson of the state police command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

Opalola stated that the state police command would fish out the perpetrators of the act and make them face the wrath of law accordingly.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!