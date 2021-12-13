OAU student’s death: Police contact Interpol, immigration over runaway hotel MD, reject second autopsy result

THE Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police has begun moves to arrest Raheem Adedoyin, the son of Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotels and Resort, Ile Ife, where Timothy Adegoke, a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University was alleged to have been killed.

The police have also rejected another autopsy report of the post mortem analysis of the body of the deceased on the grounds that his family was not present during the conduct of the test. Nigerian Tribune gathered that the police had contacted International Police organisation, popularly called Interpol, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and other agencies on how to arrest and extradite Raheem.

Raheem was until his disappearance the Managing Director of the hotel and he was alleged to have supervised the burial of the deceased without informing the police.

A police source who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune under the condition of anonymity said “only the son can reveal the role of the father in the killing and burial of the deceased.”

The police source also said that more people are likely to be arrested in connection with the incident following confessions from some of the suspects in police custody.

“The IRT has interrogated all the suspects as well as met with the family of the deceased. The investigation is going on well and we have gotten a remand order to keep the suspects in custody pending investigation in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Law,” the police source said, adding that “The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has directed that the matter must be investigated thoroughly and that is what the police are doing.”

The source added that the suspects would be charged to court soon, assuring the public that justice would be served.

When contacted to verify the development, the IRT Commander, DCP Tunji Disu, declined to comment, saying the Force Public Relations Department would give an update on the case at the appropriate time.

Adegoke, who was until his death the Director of Finance of Xiamien Stone Limited, Abuja, had travelled to IleIfe on Friday, November 5, to write his last examination.

Meanwhile, the IRT has rejected the second autopsy report presented to it by doctors who conducted a post mortem on the exhumed body of the deceased.

The police unit, according to insider sources, said the report was not acceptable to it due to the fact that family members of the deceased were not contacted during the conduct of the autopsy.

Police detectives attached to the intelligence unit who are still conducting investigations into the killing, vowed that no stone would be left unturned to apprehend the culprits.

In another development, the family of Dr Adedoyin has called on Nigerians, particularly social media operators, to exercise restraint and caution in their reports and reactions to the death of Mr Adegoke at the hotel.

The family also appealed to security agents, particularly the police, to be meticulous and impartial in their ongoing investigations into the matter.

The family made these appeals at the weekend in a statement signed by its lawyer, Mr Abiodun Williams.

The late Adegoke was reported to have died as a lodger in the hotel but the circumstances leading to that and his secret burial remain controversial.

The family, while expressing concern over the manner, said Dr Adedoyin and members of his family were being dragged in the media since the incident happened, just as it insisted that Dr Adedoyin had no hand in the death of the late OAU student.

