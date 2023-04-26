A man named Ismaila Ojo was found guilty of strangling Kareem Adu over a motorcycle by an Ado Ekiti Division of the Ekiti State High Court and was sentenced to the death by hanging.

On May 13, 2018, Ojo committed a murder, for which she was accused in court and later convicted guilty.

After carefully examining and weighing the evidence adduced before the court, Justice Olusegun Ogunyemi stated, ” it is my finding that the defendant caused the death of the deceased by holding and pressing his neck and throat.

“On the whole, I find the defendant guilty as charged. You (the defendant) are hereby sentenced to be hanged on the neck until you die.”

Inspector Tunde Arowosola, the police prosecutor, had earlier informed the court that Agnes Adu had complained to the station that Ismaila Ojo had slain her husband at Odo-Uro as a result of a dispute over who owned a motorcycle and a subsequent altercation.

Arowosola said the woman alleged that the defendant (Ojo) strangulated the deceased.

Also, a policeman, Inspector Lasisi Bashiru, who testif ied before the court, said, “ The defendant confessed to the crime that on May 13, 2018, when he was taking his bath, Adu (the deceased) came to take a motorcycle which he parked in front of his house.

“The defendant said that after finishing his bath, he went to Adu’s house and met him sleeping.

“The defendant, however, claimed that he neither intended nor caused Adu’s death as the two of them merely fought while none of them carried or used any weapon or hard object during the fight.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE