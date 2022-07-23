Man refuses to grant divorce request by teenage wife

A man, Abubakar Abdullahi, told a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, that he will not grant his teenage wife, Hauwa Alhassan, divorce for no reason.

Abdullahi, also a teenager, said he provides for his wife and two children all they need.

”I enroled my wife in school and I pay the school fees. I will not agree to her request to return the dowry I paid in exchange for our marriage.

”If I have wronged her in any way, she should say it before the court,” he said.

Earlier, the complainant, Alhassan, who lives in Unguwan Shanu, Kaduna, said she was seeking divorce for the fear of God because she will not be submissive to her husband.

”I am no longer in love with my husband. I pray the court to grant my request to return the N100,000 Abdullahi paid as my bride price.

”I pray court to order Abdullahi to enrol our four-year-old daughter in school,” she said.

The Judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, after listening to both parties advised the couple to see to explore the possibilities of resolving the matter.

Kyaudai noted that the parties were teenagers and were driven by youthful exuberance.

He ordered the defendant to provide transportation fare to his wife.

The judge adjourned the case until Aug. 3, for report of settlement.