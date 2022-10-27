Man dies during sex romp in Ondo

A middle-aged man, in Ondo town, Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, has been confirmed dead during a sex romp at a hotel in Ondo West local government area of Ondo state.

The man who was said to be a political appointee in the local government and had contested for the councillorship position was said to have died while having sexual intercourse with an unknown woman.

It was gathered that the incident which occurred around 9:00 pm on Wednesday has thrown family members of the deceased into a mourning

According to a source, the deceased who was living at the power line, in the Oka area of Ondo city before his death, was said to be hit with a thunderbolt popularly known as ‘magun’.

He explained that the woman raised the alarm after realising that the man collapsed after taking his bath and all efforts to revive him yielded no result.

He said the noise and alarm raised by the woman attracted the manager of the hotel who in turn invited police officers from the Enu-Owa police station.

He said the police confirmed the politician dead and deposited his corpse at the morgue of the University Of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex, Ondo for further investigation.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said it was a case of sudden death and his remains had been deposited in the morgue.

He identified the deceased as Mr Lanre but said she could not confirm if he was a politician or not, saying “Yes, but we don’t know of any political appointee aspect, but it was a case of sudden death.”

