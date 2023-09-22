Kwara state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has secured the conviction of one Tashiu Aminu Lulu, who was arrested for criminal charm, assault, and gross indecency.

One 18-year-old Halirat Ismaila accused Luku of hypnotizing her with the use of charm and later had sexual intercourse with her unconsciously.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state command of the corps, the convict was prosecuted for criminal charm (217), criminal assault and force (268), and gross indecency (285) of the penal code, respectively.

The convict, who pleaded guilty, was handed a five years imprisonment at Oke-Kura Correctional Service, Ilorin, Kwara state, while his charm was publicly destroyed and burnt at the court premises.

The jail terms were: criminal charm, three years, criminal assault, two years.

“The personnel of NSCDC Kwara state command, Kaiama Division arrested one Tashiu Aminu Lulu (24) for criminal charm, assault, force, and gross indecency on September 20, 2023 at about 16:25 hours in Woro Community, Kaiama local government, Kwara state.





“The suspect was arrested based on a complaint from one Halirat Ismaila (18), who accused the suspect (Tashiu Lulu) of criminal charm, assault, and gross indecency.

“According to Halirat, the suspect called her on the phone to come over to his house.

“She allegedly left her house unconsciously, and on getting to the suspect’s house, he ordered her to pull off her clothes, which she did unconsciously too. The suspect thereafter took a razor blade and cut some hair from her head, armpit, and private part.

“He commanded her to do some incantations with a calabash in her hands and thereafter had sex with her. She alleged that since then, she has been having terrible dreams.

“The state commandant of the NSCDC, Umar Mohammed, ordered a thorough investigation into the matter, and in the course of interrogations, the suspect confessed to the crimes.

“The matter was handled at Kaiama division of the command.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE