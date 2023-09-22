Peoples Republic of China has pledged to continue to support the Nigerian government’s efforts aimed at improving the country’s education system.

Chinese Consul-General, Lagos, Yan Yuqing, gave the assurance while commissioning the renovated China-Nigeria Friendship Model Primary School, Igbesa, Ogun State on Friday.

She said China would support the development of Nigeria’s educational system because it admires education as the foundation for national development.

While noting that all modern countries in the world do not fail to place great importance on education, Yuqing disclosed that China made remarkable achievements due to the priority it placed on science and education.

“Chinese admire that education is the foundation of national development in the long run. All modern countries in the world do not fail to attach importance to education. As the largest developing country in the world, China has made remarkable achievements in all aspects of social development.

“With the development of education and other aspects, we have comprehensively built a moderately prosperous society,” she stated

Speaking on the classroom project, which was jointly funded between the Consulate and Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, Yuqing said it has become a bridge of friendship and understanding between Nigeria and China, insisting that Nigeria has witnessed sincere friendship from China.

She said: “Eleven years ago, the construction of this school began. Since then, this school has become a bridge of friendship and understanding between Nigeria and China and it has witnessed sincere friendship from China.

“Today, as you can see here, the classrooms are more spacious, the campus is more beautiful, and the facilities are more complete. I hope that all the children will study harder in these improved classrooms and strive towards achieving their goals as soon as possible.”

The Deputy-General, China-Africa Investment, Kevin Liu, said China-Nigeria Model School, stands for knowledge, cultural exchange, and mutual understanding, saying “These values promote global peace and cooperation and we are committed to maintaining this standard for generations to come.”

The state government, which was represented by Commissioner-designate, Mr Sesan Fagbayi, disclosed that the project would foster a smooth bilateral relationship with the Chinese government while appealling to the residents of Igbesa to cooperate with the Chinese investors for peace and friendly environment in order for their businesses to thrive.



The Oloja-Ekun of Igbesaland, Oba Oluwatoyin Akinde, lauded the Chinese Consulate and Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone for the project.

The traditional ruler, who was represented by one of his chiefs, Ade Durojaiye, also urged his subjects and residents of the town to ensure proper maintenance of the edifice.