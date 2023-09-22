A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has said that he and other leaders of the party are not losing any sleep over the judgment of the Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal that nullified the election of Abba Kabir Yusuf as Governor of the State, saying he is confident that Yusuf will serve two terms of eight years as governor.

Speaking in an interview with journalists on Friday in his Ibafo, Ogun State office, Ajadi said the reaction of the residents of Kano State to the Tribunal’s judgement is an indication that the people are still with Abba Yusuf and they appreciated the good works he has started.

According to him, the judgment of the Tribunal is a temporary thing that will be upturned by the Court of Appeal.

He said: “I am assuring every Nigerians that our amiable governor, Abba Yusuf will serve the people of Kano State Constitutional two terms. It is going to be four plus four, (4+4) by the Grace of God.

“I want all residents of Kano State to please maintain peace. NNPP is a law-abiding party. Our presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso is a peace-loving person, so also is our governor, His Excellency Abba Yusuf.

“We have the belief and trust in the Judiciary and we know we won all elections in Kano State fairly and genuinely. We know the judgment is a temporary thing and it will not deter Gov Abba Yusuf from continuing the good job he has started since May 29.