A 53-year-old man of Mkushi, Zambia, Laban Mukombelo, has allegedly taken to his heels after hacking his wife, Eunice Kabamba, with an axe for serving him divorce papers.

Police in Central Province, have, therefore, launched a manhunt for Laban for the brutal assault on his wife, aged 50 years.

As reported to police on February 17, Eunice claimed she was attacked by Laban on February 15, a day after the most celebrated love period, Valentine’s Day around 14:00 hours.

In her statement, she explained that Laban, enraged by the legal action, after filing for divorce due to ongoing marital disputes allegedly used an axe and his fists to inflict severe injuries on his wife.

She sustained cuts on her head, eye, cheek, and damage to three teeth.

According to Zambia Observer, concerned neighbours intervened and rushed Eunice to the hospital, where she received treatment and was discharged after a day.

Police deputy spokesperson, Danny Mwale, confirmed the incident.

“Investigations revealed that following marital disputes which the couple has been having for some time, Eunice decided to sue Laban for divorce in the local court but upon being served with the summons, Laban got angry, picked up an axe and started hitting his wife on her head, causing her to suffer serious injuries,” added Mwale.

Mwale said the suspect is currently on the run.