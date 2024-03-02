Newly admitted students of Dominion University, Ibadan, have been told to make choices based on what they wish to become in life.

The charge was given by the Chancellor of the University, Bishop Taiwo Adelakun, during the 5th matriculation ceremony of the institution held on Thursday.

Adelakun, stated that: “My charge to you as you begin this new academic journey is to make choices that will affect your future positively and not to wish that things will go well without making choices that are in line with what you wish to become in life.

“Also, I want to implore you to be disciplined and to be focused on your academics so as to have the best result at the end of the day.”

While delivering the matriculation lecture with the topic: “The Entrepreneurial Mindset:Cultivating Skills for Success”, Dr Olumide Emmanuel, said: “Having an entrepreneurial mindset is very important for personal and national transformation. I believe that the university is all about raising transformational leaders and we need them to have the right kind of mindset that will make them go out there and make a difference.”

Dr Emmanuel told the new students to always strive to make a difference by imbibing the culture of self-discipline and having a creative mindset which will make them embark on ventures that will portray them as special people in their areas of expertise.

He noted that doing this will not only make them stand out but will also make them financially independent and achieve whatever they want to achieve without having to be a burden to other people.

Speaking on the choice of the matriculation lecture, Bishop Adelakun, said: “We want to raise graduates who will not be job seekers but job creators from Dominion University. We want to impart to them that entrepreneurship mindset right from the campus before they graduate.

In his address to the matriculants, Vice-chancellor of the University, Professor Abel Olorunnisola, said: “I wish to remind all our matriculants of today, especially those of you who came in through UTME, that this period marks the beginning of a long and fulfilling but challenging journey in your career development.

“You must therefore take full advantage of the knowledge and skills that your lecturers will be imparting to you. You must also resist the temptation to abuse your newfound freedom associated with campus life.

“I enjoin you to remain focused. Always remember that this university has zero tolerance for indolence, laziness, and lawlessness. You must be ready to build the right character and skills.”

The new students were admitted into various departments in the Faculty of Arts, Social& Management Sciences, as well as the Faculty of Computing & Applied Sciences.