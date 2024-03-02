Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) has completed the migration of its operations entirely to a digital platform.

The Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, emphasized that for the company to reduce costs and enhance productivity, it must embrace digital operations.

Dr. Asemakaha highlighted that the digital transition aims to restructure processes within the company, reduce costs, enhance productivity, and embrace the numerous opportunities presented by the digital age.

Dr. Asemakaha added that under his watch, BIPC must stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly digital world so that the company can be transformed to meet international best practices.

He appreciated the staff of the company for the support they have extended to him since his assumption assuring that he was ready to transform the company.

Revealing the functionality of the new processes to staff of the company, Engineer Terkimbi Tyavyar who is an expert in software development said the digital platform is designed to offer the best service to staff, stakeholders, and investors wishing or coming to invest in the state.

Tyavyar took the staff of the company through all the features of the website (https://bipc.be.gov.ng/), ranging from the PPP portal, invest section, investment opportunities, investment process map, one-stop shop, ongoing projects, staff mail (where staff can relate officially to the public), publications, etc.

He also unveiled a human resources management system where staff logins will be registered to collect information such as staff identity, tickets, account balance, active and inactive jobs, meeting schedules, staff performance, etc.

Other features the software, Tyavyar mentioned include, goal tracking, documents where staff can submit work and be assigned jobs, biometric capturing machines, and a visitor management system, among others.

In there separate responses, Mr. Joshua Nyipira, Acting Head of Department, Administration and Human Resources Management, and Mrs. Nguseer Butu of the Real Estate department appreciated the Managing Director for the innovations.

They pledged their support with the managing director in his drive to uplift the company.

