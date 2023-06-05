A 21-year-old apprentice, Segun Akala, who was remanded in a correctional centre, in Okitipupa, attempted to escape from court after the court ordered him to be returned to prison custody.

Akala who was in handcuffs suddenly jumped through the court’s window and took to his heels before he was apprehended in a nearby bush outside the Court premises.

The accused was arraigned before the Court for stealing a motor saw chain and a pullover cloth valued at three hundred and thirty-six thousand naira, property of one Akintan Akintade.

But immediately the Magistrate, D. O Ogunfuyi ordered his remand at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre, jumped out of the court through the window and fled the court premises.

It took the intervention of Police officers within the court premises to apprehend him and dragged him back to the court.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Usifo James, had informed the court that the accused committed the offence on May 27, 2023, at Aipon Road Via Odigbo, in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state

The defendant was alleged of stealing a motor saw, motor saw chain and a pullover cloth valued at three hundred and thirty-six thousand naira, property of one Akintan Akintade.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed is contrary to Section 390 (9), of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence levelled against him.

The prosecutor sought an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and enable him to prepare his witnesses for trial

The defence counsel, Mr Rufus Omotayo prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in most liberal term





The Magistrate Ogunfuyi in his ruling, admitted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered the defendant to be remanded at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail and adjourned the case till June 23, 2023.

