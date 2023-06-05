The total enrolment population of pupils in basic education institutions in Nigeria is now 47,010,008, data from the 2022 National Personnel Audit (NPA) conducted by the Universal Basic Education (UBEC) has revealed.

This is even as the Federal Government has disbursed more than N57 billion to states for teachers professional development programme within the last 13 years.

Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, made the disclosures on Monday in Abuja at the National Conference on Teacher Professional Development with theme: ‘Transforming Teacher Professional Development in Nigeria for Improved Learning Outcomes in Basic Education”.

Bobboyi said the conference, was organised in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to shoring up level of knowledge in the sub-sector, noting that knowledge is dynamic and that teachers in particular expected to keep abreast of knowledge development in his subject area by unlearning stale and outdated knowledge while learning and relearning new knowledge.

He disclosed that data returned from the UBEC 2022 National Personnel Audit of basic education institutions in the country indicated that there are 177,027 basic education institutions with a total enrolment of 47,010,008.

He said this comprises 7,234,695 in Early Childhood Care Development Education (ECCDE), 31,771,916 in primary schools and 8,003,397 in junior secondary schools.

Bobboyi further disclosed that for teacher supply, there were 354,651 teachers/caregivers in the ECCDE centres, 915,593 in primary schools and 416,291 in junior secondary schools.

Speaking further, the UBEC Executive Secretary lamented the poor learner/pupil ratio in Nigerian schools, saying such negative development has resulted in poor learning outcomes.

“The learner/pupil ratio varies from State to State, but none is within the recommended ratio. There are States where learner/pupil ratio is as high as 1:100 pupils. Nigeria is yet to attain 100% qualified teachers in primary schools.





“It is sad to find that some of the people teaching in schools are holders of the First School Leaving Certificate, Basic Education Certificate, Senior Secondary School Certificate, Associate Certificate in Education, Diploma Certificate.”

The UBEC boss, however, expressed concern over the poor number of teachers that have undergone training programme in recent years, even as he challenged state governments to live up to expectations in teachers’ capacity-building schemes.

“The UBEC 2022 NPA reveals that 67.5% of teachers in public schools and 85.3% in private schools have not attended any in-service training in 5 years (2018-2022). This prevailing situation has implications for quality education delivery.

” The Federal Government, through UBEC, has contributed a total of N57,165,751,416.12 as assistance to the states for teacher professional development between 2009 and 2022.

“This is grossly inadequate to cover the training needs of the teachers. The states that are being assisted have come to depend largely on the Federal Government fund for their TPD, with little or no contribution. This is a major challenge in assuring quality learning outcomes at basic education level.

“It is more about the quality of learning (knowledge, skills, attitudes and values) acquired and the ability of learners to apply this as they journey through life.

“Since it is the teacher who facilitates learning, it goes without saying that for him to perform this task effectively, he needs to attain a certain level of competency at the end of his pre-service training and build on this continuously throughout his teaching career. This brings to the fore the significance of Teacher Professional Development,” Bobboyi posited.

He challenged the conference participants and resource persons to come up with new ways to boost learning in basic schools across the country.

“It is time for us to review our practice and approaches and ensure that the main objective for the introduction and implementation of TPD which is improved teacher and learner performance is achieved for the benefit of the learners and the nation at large,” Bobboyi added.

