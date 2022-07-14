Mali orders suspension of UN peacekeeping mission rotations

The Malian government on Thursday said it would suspend troop rotations by the UN peacekeeping mission, MINUSMA.

Mali’s ruling junta, which seized power in a coup in August 2020, has been subject to EU sanctions and condemnation over election delays. It has also been criticized for its security cooperation with Russian mercenaries.

The decision to suspend the UN mission also includes rotations that have already been scheduled, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The suspension will last until a meeting is held to “facilitate the coordination and regulation” of the rotation of these contingents, the statement read.

But the statement provided no date for the meeting to discuss the MINUSMA rotations.

UN urges ‘urgent settlement’

The UN responded to Mali’s announcement by calling for an “urgent settlement” to the dispute.

“Rotation of contingents is crucially important for the mission’s operational effectiveness and the safety and security of personnel,” deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York.

“All efforts must be made for an urgent settlement, especially since some of the staff concerned should have been relieved several months ago,” Haq said.

Tensions over Ivorian soldiers

The announcement comes just four days after authorities in Mali arrested 49 Ivorian soldiers, whom officials later described as “mercenaries” that sought to topple the country’s military-led government.

The soldiers were arrested after arriving at Bamako airport aboard a special flight. The Ivory Coast said these soldiers comprised the fifth MINUSMA rotation.

UN mission spokesman Olivier Salgado confirmed that the soldiers were working for a German company contracted by MINUSMA.

Mali is currently battling an Islamist insurgency that sprung after an uprising in 2012 and has since spread to neighbouring countries, killing thousands and displacing millions across West Africa’s Sahel region.

