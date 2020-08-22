Mali crisis: Jonathan arrives Bamako, assures on peaceful resolution

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan at the weekend landed in Bamako, the Malian capital to continue with the troubleshooting initiative at the instance of the Economic Community of West African States to restore peace in the fractured country.

Mali civilian president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was on Tuesday night ousted in a military coup led by Colonel Assimi Goita, and his National Committee for the Salvation of the People.

President Keita had resigned and dissolved Parliament after the coup leaders detained him at gunpoint.

Assurance by Colonel Goita and his team to restore civilian rule and peace was rebuffed by the African Union and ECOWAS. The latter suspended Mali from its institutions and closed its member states’ borders with it.

Dr Jonathan in a message via his Twitter handle tweeted that his mediation team would engage all stakeholders towards ensuring lasting peace.

“We arrived in Bamako this afternoon to continue with the Ecowas_Cedeao mediation and peace talks towards resolving Mali’s protracted political crisis and restoring normalcy in this beautiful West African country. We will continue to engage Malian stakeholders as brothers and sisters until lasting peace is found.”

– GEJ pic.twitter.com/w7jT8W7Tec — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) August 22, 2020

The rescission of the invitation extended to Governor Nasir El-Rufai to speak at the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as a consequence of sustained social media pressures from people who are discomfited by his history of intolerance and verbal terrorism against his own people will inflict tremendous violence on the governor's psychic wellbeing…