Local hunters, Kogi vigilante kill one, arrest armed robbers

THE Kabba Bunu local hunters in conjunction with the Kogi State Vigilante on Saturday arrested some notorious armed robbers inside a thick forest along Aiyede olle road in Kabba Bunu Local Government.

Hon. Moses Olorunleke, the SSA Security to the state governor, who disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday described his administration as one that is committed to securing the lives and property of the local Government citizen’s, promising the people of his determination to ensure that all parts of the Local Government are adequately protected.

According to him, the preliminary investigation revealed that during the late hours of Friday, an operation was made where thousands of naira and phones were stolen along the road.

“The Kogi State vigilante in conjunction with Kabba Bunu local hunter confronted the criminals, killing one of the armed robbers, chasing others into their camp and are still trailing the criminals.”

Olorunleke appreciated Governor Yahaya Bello for his continued support to bring down the criminals in his domain.

He also commended the joint security task force for their cooperation and unrelenting fight against criminality.

