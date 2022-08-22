Mali appoints new interim military prime minister

Mali has appointed a new interim prime minister, as reports swirl that civilian politician Choguel Maiga has been admitted to hospital. (BBC)

New Prime Minister, Col Abdoulaye Maiga, no relation, was previously minister of territorial administration and government spokesperson.

There was a report in early August from French-based-Jeune Afrique magazine that Choguel Maiga had suffered a stroke, but one of his advisers denied this, according to the Reuters news agency.

Col Abdoulaye Maiga has been a vocal critic of Mali’s former colonial power, France, accusing Paris of being neo-colonial and patronising over a row about Malian security and democracy, the French website France24 reported.

The military seized power in 2021 and named Col Assimi Goïta president of the country.

The appointment of Col Abdoulaye Maiga means that both of Mali’s most senior government positions are currently held by military figures.

