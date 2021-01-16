Malami denies NDDC bribe allegation, flags- off NDE 774,000 jobs in Kebbi

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has denied ever receiving bribe to facilitate the appointment of a Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Malami described the report as a fake news and challenged the promoter of the offending report to substantiate the allegation.

A statement by Dr. Umar Gwandu, Malami’s Media Aide released in Abuja said, “The report, like any fake news, was marred by evincing contradictions, figment of imagination, sheer fabrications and filthy assumptions of mischief makers and detractors.

“Any discerning mind who read the story will not fail to note the desperate attempt to cast aspersion on the AGF qand dent his hard earned reputation with unsubstantiated allegations spread by perfidious elements.

“The AGF hereby makes an outright denial of the report in its entirety. The minister has not collected and does not intend at any time to receive any gratification from any dealing and in discharging any function he is constitutionally empowered to perform.”

While calling on Nigerians to disregard the information, Malami, asked individuals who have any information, if any, regarding those who facilitated, accepted, deliver or take part in one way or the other in the alleged offer and purported acceptance of gratification for him or his office to come out publically with the information with a view to exposing them and taking further necessary action.

He said, gratification is a criminal offence. and encouraged the purveyors of the fictitious publication to approach relevant security and law enforcement agencies and proffer information that could lead to the criminal investigation and investigation against him if they feel strongly about their purported claim.

In another development, Malami, on Saturday said the extended Federal Government Special Public Works Programme of 774,00 jobs opportunities to Nigerians was part of deliberate efforts to address unemployment and the rising insecurity in some parts of the country.

The Minister, who spoke in Birnin-Kebbi while flagging off the programme said, employment opportunities was part of strategies adopted to fast-tract the achievement of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (2017-2020).

Malami said the objective was to facilitate the creation of productive and inclusive societies in the country and shield the most vulnerable from passive hunger, poverty, environmental degradation and joblessness.

