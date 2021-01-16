8 Air missions conducted in bandits hideouts in the last two days in Kaduna — Govt

At least 8 air missions were conducted around bandits hideouts in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State in the last two days.

A statement issued by the commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Saturday hinted that air missions on Thursday conducted eight missions over identified bandit hideouts and other locations of interest around the state.

“According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) flights were conducted over the Kaduna-Abuja highway, Akilbu and Barebari, where normal activities were observed.

“The situation was similar over Saulawa and Maguzawa. At Farin Ruwa however, scores of bandits were sighted on motorcycles. They were duly engaged and neutralized by the fighter jet crew.

“Other locations covered include Riyawa Sarki, Sabon Gida Riyawa, Bunu, Hayin Maidawa, Buruku, Ungwan Yako and adjoining settlements, as well as Kidandan, Dogon Dawa, Sabon Fili, Maguza, Damari and Ngede Allah.

“More armed bandits were sighted with herds of cattle along the track from Ungwan Yako to Kuduru. They were engaged and neutralized by the crew.

“A night patrol mission was also carried out covering the Kaduna-Abuja highway, Olam Farms, Rijana, Polewire, Kateri, Jere and parts of Kaduna metropolis. No suspicious activities were reported.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the pro-active efforts of the troops and personnel, commending their determination to remain on top of the situation.

“Regular ground and air patrols will continue in identified areas of security interest, the statement declared.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE