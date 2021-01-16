COVID-19: 6 die of complications as 8 doctors test positive in FMC Asaba

Six persons have reportedly died of COVID-19 complications and eight doctors infected with the pandemic at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, Delta State.

The eight infected doctors have been isolated amid stiffer adherence to COVID-19 protocols in the centre.

The development, it was gathered, has generated apprehension as the pandemic appears to be spreading like wild fire in the state capital.

Reports say the situation at the hospital has remained a frightening one leading to the closure of the Accident and Emergency Ward to avert further spread of the virus.

Medical Director of the centre, Dr Victor Osiatuma, who confirmed the development to journalists, disclosed that the pandemic has affected the staff strength of the facility, especially the junior workers who assist doctors in their duties.

“We have problems in our hospital here in Asaba as eight doctors from family medicine unit have tested positive.

“Some others at the Neo-Natal unit have been seriously affected and they are all in isolation centre.

“The major issue now is that our oxygen unit is not functioning, even though the affected doctors are responding to treatments.”

“Our isolation centres are filled up with just two beds and we have shut down the accident and emergency ward of the hospital following the increasing cases of COVID-19.

“Some patients who were admitted into A & E wards tested positive to the virus and they were discharged, and we are told that they are no more.

“We have conducted tests on our doctors who were exposed to be sure they were not infected and while we await the results, they have been isolated,” he disclosed.

The doctor requested more supports from both the federal, state governments and privileged individuals to handle the increasing cases of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“We need all the support; FMC Asaba is completely in trouble over COVID-19 pandemic. We need all the support we can get to fight the situation.

“We need people to donate to us consumables like hand sanitisers, face masks and medical kits for us to work with,” Dr Osiatuma pleaded.

He, however, warned Nigerians to take responsibility against COVID-19 which, he said, could kill if detected late and poorly managed.

