The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on the occasion of his 56th birthday, describing him as a ‘caring and benevolent leader, insightful politician, visionary administrator and brilliant professional who continues to demonstrate extraordinary capacity for impactful leadership in all sectors of life.”

A statement issued on Monday by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, also noted: “Over the years, Governor Makinde has distinguished himself as a leader with a heart for the people. He embodies the virtues of love, and compassion and remains connected with the people even at the lowest level with a special bond. No wonder he is so loved by Nigerians.’

The PDP said it was proud of his exceptional achievements in citizen empowerment, human capital and infrastructural development projects in critical sectors including power generation, agriculture, healthcare, education, roads, industrialization, aviation, water resources, urban and rural development among other legacy achievements that have transformed Oyo State into a development hub and model for good governance in Nigeria.

“Governor Makinde’s giant stride in the Oyo state Independent Power Project, massive investment in agriculture and agribusiness; opportunities in the aviation sector as well as his pivotal role in the collaborative development of the South West region, stand him out as a unique statesman and leader,” the statement added.

Continuing, the main opposition party stated: “Our Party also recognizes and appreciates his relentless contributions and support, alongside other leaders, towards the stability, well-being and growth of the PDP at the State, Zonal and National levels.

“On this special day, the PDP family rejoices with Governor Makinde and prays to God to bless him with many more years in good health, vigour and sound mind in the service of our fatherland and humanity.

