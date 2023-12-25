The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians not to allow “the hardship, pain and misery brought upon the nation by the divisive and suppressive policies of the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration” to prevent them from using the occasion of Christmas, the festival of the birth of Jesus Christ, to strengthen the bond of love and unity.

In a message issued on Monday by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, the main main opposition party noted the “hardship, difficulties and uncertainties imposed on the nation by the insensitive APC administration,” saying that Nigerians should not allow it to change their caring nature.

The party charged citizens to continue to be their brother’s keepers, especially at this trying time.

It lamented that the Tinubu-led APC administration has further “mismanaged and wrecked the nation’s economy and social life with its self-serving and oppressive policies such that millions Nigerian families are economically stranded, socially dislocated and can no longer afford their daily meals and other necessities of life, especially at this festive period.”

The statement added: “Our Party is grieved that while families in other climes and nations are celebrating with joy, Nigerians are observing Christmas in hunger and misery because of the anti-people policies of the APC administration.

“Instead of caring for Nigerians, the APC administration continues to allow the mindless plundering and diversion of our national resources to fund the luxury appetite of APC leaders while other Nigerians suffer excruciating hardship.

“Is it not heartless that instead of taking steps to revamp the economy, the APC administration deliberately caused an increase in the pump price of fuel from N167 to over N700 per liter; devalued the Naira to trigger high costs and crippled the productive sector with attendant job losses in their quest to weaponize poverty and suppress Nigerians to surrender to totalitarianism?

“This explains why the N27.5 trillion 2024 budget is completely devoid of concrete mechanisms to address the comatose manufacturing and productive sectors, human capital development and depleting life expectancy of Nigeria citizens but heavily skewed to provide for the luxury appetite of APC leaders and their cronies.

“Our Party again charges the National Assembly to be on the side of the people by cutting all provisions for luxury items in the budget and channel such funds to sectors that have direct bearing to the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“The PDP encourages Nigerians not to succumb to despondency but use the occasion and essence of Christmas to offer prayers as well as renew their hope and trust in the Divine intervention of God in the affairs of our nation.

“Despite these challenges, the PDP felicitates with Nigerians and wishes them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year ahead.”

