President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 50 per cent transportation reduction during the Christmas celebration has been described as a good palliative that would reduce the high cost of transportation fare and serve as a relief during the festival period for those people travelling to various places.

This comes in light of removing fuel subsidies that have driven up prices, including transport fares.

Making the commendation on Sunday in Kano, Reverend (Dr) Armstrong Ola Ajayi of First Baptist Church, Kano, in an interview with the press after his sermon to mark the Christmas celebration, said the announcement of a 50 per cent transportation reduction across the country came at the right time.

He said, “I would say that this is the first time I have heard and witnessed such a gesture, especially from the Federal government of this country,” adding that many people were happy with the announcement.

He said that the 50 per cent transportation reduction would go a long way, making it easier for people who wanted to travel to have a sigh of relief considering the high cost of transportation they could have faced.

Aside from that, the federal government also made travelling by rail free, noting that all these would afford many people who could not afford to travel to embark on travelling, as they would only pay 50 per cent of their travelling fare.

Dr Ajayi therefore hinted that President Tinubu deserves kudos for this unique gesture because people were going through a very terrible economic situation. He said this would, in fact, ameliorate the economic predicament people faced in view of the subsidy removal that has made everything expensive in the country.

While commenting on Christmas celebration, Dr. Ajayi stated that the significance of Christmas is to show love to fellow human beings because Jesus Christ, whom we celebrate today, preaches love and caring for others.

The Christmas celebration would be meaningless for us Christians if such a Christian failed to remember those less privileged people in our surroundings, adding that we have to extend the same love that Almighty God has given to us to them.

Dr Ajayi further called on Christians to reach out to less privileged people who were facing one problem or another to give them our widow’s mite so that they too could celebrate the festival with the gifts given to them.

He also called on the teeming masses of the country, irrespective of religion or tribal affiliations, to pray for the present government’s success in taking us to the promised land and executing projects that would have a direct bearing on the common man.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE