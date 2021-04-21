Makinde awards cash gifts to each gold, silver, bronze medalist

By Wale Akinselure
Makinde awards cash gifts

Each gold medalist from Oyo State in the just concluded National Sports Festival (Edo 2020) is to get N500,000, silver medalists, N350,000 and bronze medalists, N250,000.

Also, each of the state’s 55 coaches to the festival is to receive N500,000, irrespective of whether their trainee won a medal or not.

Governor Seyi Makinde made this announcement when he received the state’s contingent to the festival at the governor’s office, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

The state emerged sixth at the end of the festival, winning 31 gold medals, 30 silver medals and 42 bronze medals.

The state presented 230 athletes, 55 coaches, and 44 support officials and personnel, making up a 329-contingent from Oyo State for the sports festival. The state, however, participated in 22 events at the festival, both in male and female categories.

Makinde assured the money would be released to the benefiting athletes and coaches within two weeks.

He also announced additional rewards of N1million each for two gold medalists in the shot put and discus and a Paralympics event to encourage participation in the two sports areas.

COVID-19: 125,058 Lagosians to benefit from cares initiative ― Sanwo-Olu

Speaking generally, Makinde assured of giving the needed support to ensure that the state produces winners of world medals in the nearest future.

In his remarks, state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, described the feat achieved at Edo 2020 as epochal in the history of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the athletes, a gold medalist in tennis, Babalola Mumini, appreciated Makinde for his support for sports development in the state.

He urged the state government to commits more resources to adequate training and retraining for their coaches and the provision of necessary logistics for athletes.

Babalola also urged the state government to put necessary measures in place to ensure that the state’s medalists are not poached by other states ahead of the next National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Delta State.

 

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Makinde awards cash gifts to each gold, silver, bronze medalist

