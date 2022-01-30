Make Nigeria’s refineries functional, restructure the country, cleric tasks Buhari

The supreme head of the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence, Prophet (Dr) Solomon Adegboyega Alao, in Igboho tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to rehabilitate the nation’s refineries and accede to the clamour for the restructuring of the country.

He said fixing the nation’s refineries would put a stop to the millions of dollars being expended by the Federal Government on the importation of refined crude oil, while restructuring would permanently address myriad of problems confronting the nation.

Alao also gave the charge in his address during the opening ceremony of the 2022 annual general conference of the C&S Unification Church of Nigeria.

According to him, “if there is a political will the government is in a position to import necessary machinery to put in place in six months functional refineries of our crude oil in each of the six geo political zones and save the country billions of dollars as capital flight to import refined fuel.

“This amounts to exporting yams abroad to import pounded yam. Attempts to repair the aged Eleme and Kaduna Plants are going to end in a colossal waste. The Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari should take the bull by the horns and stop the importation of refined oil by constructing new refineries,” Alao stated.

Speaking on the clamour for the restructuring of the country, he said “restructuring would solve most of our problems because a physical federalism (not a seeming unitary government) bequeathed to us by our founding fathers, the Late Sir, Ahmadu Bello, the great Zik of Africa and sage of our time Chief Obafemi Awolowo is what Nigeria need.

“The ongoing attempts by the National Assembly to amend the constitution to meet the yearnings of Nigerians would be dead on arrival because the possibility of securing a two-third approval of all the 36 states is not likely to be available because the politicians at the state level would put their personal interest above the nation’s interest due to politics of ethnicity, greed, tribal and region bigotry from which political class are the only beneficiaries.

“I have no doubt in mind that restructuring would guarantee us peaceful co-existence amongst the various ethnic nationalities of this country,” Alao remarked.