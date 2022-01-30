Alabi Adelakun, Akinfenwa, honour Akala at night of tributes

Notable clerics across the Oyo State capital, Ibadan, including, Reverend Edward Alabi, Bishop Adelakun, and Reverend Joseph Akinfenwa, President of Ibadan Baptist Conference, Reverend Steven Adekunle, among others, converged on the Molete Baptist Church, Ibadan to honour the late former governor of the state, Chief Christopher Alao-Akala at a night of tributes, last Friday.

Dignitaries that graced the event and also eulogised the deceased include, chairman, Governor Advisory Council, Senator Hosea Agboola; president Ogbomoso Parapo, North Texas chapter, Mrs Folake Oyegoke; Mrs Bose Adedibu; popular musician, Yinka Ayefele; Oloko of Oko, Oba Solomon Akinola; Executive Director Himac International, Chief A. K. Amodu; former INEC commissioner, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, among others.

In his tribute through virtual, Reverend Akinfenwa said, “though, unfortunately, we lost our father and brother at this time, we are bound to accept whatever happens to us because death is inevitable. Who are we to query God? We didn’t even tell God before He created us, so He has the right to call us back home. Above all, we must give thanks to God for the life of our departed former Governor Alao-Akala. You will join us in giving thanks to God if you know his life from the days of his little beginning.

“He was a man that struggled and seized every opportunity available to become somebody in life, especially in ascendancy through politics to the position of a former governor. We must thank God for his life that he impacted lives immensely through the opportunity and positions he had. He means a lot to many people and without a doubt, he has become a household name. He will be greatly missed. We will miss his kind of politics which has become an addition to the very numerous political activities that as ensued. We pray that God will console the family and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss,” he added.

He also charged all political leaders and every human to entrust their lives in the hands of God because no one knows the future.

In his tribute, the presiding pastor of Molete Baptist Church, Reverend Alabi listed the numerous contributions of the former governor to the growth of the church, adding, “We have lost a rare gem, a loving father, a cheerful giver and a lover of God’s work. The church cannot forget his good deeds and we a grateful for his contributions towards the growth of our church and the Nigerian Baptist at large.”

Apart from his tribute, Bishop Adelakun also prayed for the family, Ogbomoso town, Oyo State, and Nigeria at large, just as he prayed that God will comfort the heart of the widows, children, entire family, and the Baptist family.

In her remarks, the wife of former governor Alao-Akala, Kemi Akala, thanked the church and everyone that identified with the family at the trying times, adding, “We have lost a companion and a dear father. Initially, I have been in pain since the death of my dear husband, but the testimonies from all over on the good deeds of former governor Alao-Akala have erased my pain. It shows that his life was impactful, which I can also testify to.”