Make it Ankara fashion

Few years ago, the Ankara fabric world evolved and the material was being incorporated into different items other than the male and female typical outfits such as dresses, skirts, tops and so on.

The fabric is now used to make different fashion items such as jewelleries, shorts, bags, shoes, jackets, pants, and so on.

Although some of the trend has somewhat gone away, such as the Ankara bags and shoes, but who says you have to follow the trend? You can decide to rock your own Ankara bags and shoes if you love the sight of them.

You can also decide to wear yours in form of jackets, shorts or pants, and we guarantee you will definitely look good in them.

Check out some style inspiration Saturday Tribune has compiled for you.

PHOTOS: Internet





