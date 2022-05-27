Makayla releases first book, set to drop third album

Makayla Malaka, a young singer, who began her journey in the music industry in 2019, has yet again achieved another milestone as her first book ‘The African Princess’ is released today to mark Children’s Day celebration in Nigeria.

The book which was adapted from her song, ‘African Princess’, off her second studio album, is a wonderful tale of hope, love, courage and the importance of the girl child in a male dominated society.

On this project, Makayla teams up with seasoned and critically acclaimed children’s author, Sope Martins, to tell this exciting story that has been favourably reviewed by other authors and media personalities fortunate to have received pre-release copies of the book.

“I personally found it captivating and well rounded. Kudos to Matthais Aragbada for the beautiful illustrations. The book is a must read for anyone who loves a bit of fantasy and suspense. You can get a copy of the book at selected bookstores in Nigeria, Amazon Kindle and audiobook platforms worldwide, a great feat for a nine year old from Nigeria”, she said.

Makayla’s team also confirmed that she intends on giving out copies of the book to school libraries across the country.

Makayla Malaka will be releasing her third studio album ‘Ten’ on her 10th birthday later in June this year.





