The new commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Major-General John Ochai has assumed office as the 32nd Commandant of the foremost military institution.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Kaduna at the weekend, the outgoing Commandant, Maj Gen IM Yusuf, thanked God for his successful career and fruitful tenure as head of the nation’s foremost military university.

He thanked the entire NDA community for their support while he was commandant, urging them to extend the same to his successor.

According to the outgoing commandant his relationship with the new commandant is cordial, having worked together in different capacities, including 7 Division Maiduguri and Department of Operations, Army Headquarters, Abuja.

In his own remarks, the new commandant described his appointment as a privilege to serve, saying, his primary responsibility was towards improving the welfare of cadets and staff.

He described his predecessor as a great man and successful military officer, adding that it would be difficult to fill the shoes of his predecessor, but he has been prepared to handle the responsibility through the outgoing commandant’s mentorship and training.

He also expressed readiness to learn, noting that every appointment was an opportunity for learning and improvement.

The commandant used the occasion to congratulate General Yusuf for his successful retirement and thanked him for his impressive service to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation.

The new commandant was a member of 39 Regular Course and a highly decorated officer of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps.

His previous appointments include Director of Operations, Army Headquarters, and Commandant of the Nigerian Army Armoured School, Bauchi, among other notable ones.

He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy.





