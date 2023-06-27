In yet another display of her impeccable sense of style, former Big Brother Naija reality TV star Beauty Tukura has captivated fans with her first official look for the 2022 Big Brother Naija reunion.

Sharing a series of photos on her Instagram page, the ex-beauty queen showcased a bold and daring ensemble that left fans in awe.

Beauty’s outfit of choice for the reunion was a strapless dress with detachable sleeves, exuding elegance and glamour. However, it was the sheer infusion detailing that stole the spotlight, revealing glimpses of her flawless skin along the sides of the dress. The neckline, adorned with intricate embellishments, boasted a plunging sweetheart design, further accentuating her alluring appearance.

To complement her outfit, Beauty opted for a sleek hairstyle, elegantly swept back to showcase her well-defined baby hair curls. Completing the look, she adorned herself with dangling earrings, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall ensemble.

The unveiling of Beauty Tukura’s reunion look has left fans and followers mesmerized, with many taking to the comment section of her Instagram post to shower her with compliments.

Her ability to consistently “step on necks” with her fashion choices has established her as a style icon in the eyes of her admirers.

See post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

