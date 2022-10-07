Maiden edition of Grace Convention to feature Bishop Emmah, Frank Edwards, Others — Dr. Trinity Tom

Unified Christian Gathering celebrates its maiden anniversary tagged “Grace Convention” in a grand style. One year has passed since the church’s formal launch of its mission of evangelization, liberation, impaction, and upliftment in God’s vineyard, and it is true that God has been faithful to the people of God’s leaders and congregation.

“Grace Convention is the assembly of the servants of God who have experienced his magnanimity, protection, blessings, miracles, and overall upliftment between the years 2021 and 2022,” the host, Dr.Trinity Tom, states. In addition, he asserts that “Nigeria and her people are only existing by the grace and strength of the almighty,”

In order to demonstrate the significance of the glorious gospel of our blessed Lord Jesus Christ, help God’s children fully realize their rights and privileges in Christ Jesus, and provide men with the resources they need to carry out effective ministry work, the Unified Christian Gathering was established in 2021.

God’s vision and master plan, the Unified Christian Gathering, assist believers in entering new areas and carrying out the purposes He has for their lives and activities.

The anniversary event known as Grace Convention is a tremendous opportunity for friendship and instruction with strong men of God like Bishop Emmah Isong, GUC, and Frank Edwards, Fulfil Michael among others.

It’s time to accomplish seemingly impossible tasks by turning to the Bible and praying. It’s time to work in remote locations where people are frightened to go and to walk on water. The moment has come for you to follow God’s instructions for your life and ministry.

The event, which starts on Friday October 14 and runs through Sunday October 16th October, will be spirit filled with prayers, sermons, music, and other activities.

The event will take place at Unified Christian Gathering in 18 Bassey Esau Street, Behind Zenith Bank by Oron Road, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom, Nigeria.