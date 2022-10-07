2023: Vote governorship candidate with integrity, uncommon track record, COSEYL tells Ebonyians

As the 2023 general election approaches, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has called on Ebonyians to vote for a governorship candidate that possesses the requisite experience, exposure, uncommon track record and integrity required globally to lead Ebonyi State.

The apex socio-political youth group in the South-East disclosed this on Thursday, in a statement signed by its President-General Goodluck Egwu Ibem and the publicity secretary Comrade Okey Nwaoru, while endorsing Chukwuma Nwandugu as its preferred governorship candidate for Ebonyi come 2023 general election.

According to the group, Nwandugo will lead the current Ebonyi State to greatness and urged everyone to support him, adding that he will turn around the fortunes of the State when elected to power come 2023.

The group said, “Ebonyi people, having reportedly complained of being sidelined and other undemocratic tendencies in the affairs of their state under the current administration, the person and character of Nwandugo, will soothe their souls and calm all frayed nerves. This is because Nwandugo possesses a rare humility, which is lacking in most politicians.

“It has become imperative, as a group that wants the best for our people in all the states of the South-East region, to endorse credible candidates in the region. For the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State that would hold on 11 March 2023, we support Chukwuma Nwnadugo of the Action Alliance (AA).

“Though we are non-partisan in all sense of the word, but as a group mandated by our people to defend her political interest at all times, we have to declare emphatically our endorsement and support for Engr. Chukwuma Nwandugo, owing to his outstanding and quality performance when he held sway as Commissioner for Works and Transport, as well as his vast administrative, engineering and business acumen.

“Gone are the days when candidates are voted based on the political party to which they belong to. This time, we are voting candidates with integrity, purpose, right temperament and character, and with the earnest desire to perform creditably for the benefit of the people who elected them into office”.

“As a former Commissioner for Works and Transport in Ebonyi State, the structural signatures of Nwandugo are written all over the state for all to see. He proved his mettle by building durable and solid infrastructures that have stood the test of time. As a man of integrity, purpose and direction, Engr. Nwandugo understands the import of building legacy projects for the benefit of the masses, as against the self-aggrandisement norm of most politicians, in Nigeria.

“As a detribalised Nigerian, it’s only Nwandugo (as Ebonyi Governor), that could guarantee the welfare, safety, protection of properties, and the rights and privileges of both indigenes and non-indigenes, and their peaceful co-existence.

“As we are all aware, the principle of zoning as encapsulated in our Charter of Equity was done by our Founding Fathers to ensure that no zone or clan dominates others, in the state. The zoning principle currently favours the good people of Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone (where the Izzi Clan is located, which happens to be the clan of Nwandugo), and good conscience demands that all and sundry should support him for equity, justice and fair play.”