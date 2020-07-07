President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), government and people of Kwara State in mourning the passing of Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun, Chief of Staff, Kwara State Government House.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Tuesday, the president described the deceased as a dedicated public officer.

President Buhari said: “I just received the sad and unfortunate news on the death of Alhaji Logun, a successful industrialist and consummate public intellectual. He was a passionate member of our party, APC, who worked for its progress at state and national levels.

“His death comes at a time his services were greatly needed by the party and government as part of our rebuilding efforts.’’

While condoling with the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, State Executive Council, and Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the President prayed that Allah will forgive the soul of the deceased, and reward his good deeds with paradise.

He also prayed that God will grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Journalists Barred As Panel Grills Magu In Aso Rock

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is currently being grilled by a panel set up to investigate alleged infractions against him… Read Full Story

Hushpuppi Hires Michael Jackson’s Former Lawyer To Represent Him In Court

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, a suspected internet fraudster and Instagram celebrity, who was arrested recently has reportedly hired a former lawyer to Michael Jackson, Mark Geragos, to represent him in court… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Trump Govt Threatens Foreign Students With Expulsion

International students who are pursuing degrees in the United States will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only courses, Immigration and Customs Enforcement… Read Full Story