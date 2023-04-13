The Media Office of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LPPC), has said that the British government should resolve the matter around the embarrassment of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate at Heathrow Airport conclusively to put the matter to rest.

The party said it has not received any apology over the incident and said the party has gone past the incident.

In a statement signed by the Head, Obi-Datti Media, Mr Diran Onifade the LPPC will continue to monitor the dubious or political motive of the embarrassment linked to an impostor of the LP presidential Candidate.

The statement reads in part: “We have been receiving enquiries with regards to a so-called apology, purportedly issued by the British Government or any of its agencies, to our Principal Mr Peter Obi, in respect of a routine Immigration engagement with him, as he arrived London, for a brief visit, last Friday, the 7th of April.

“We would like to state emphatically that we are not aware of any such apology, and have not issued any statement whatsoever, in that regard.

“While we continue to examine any dubious or political motive, on the part of the perpetrators of the identity theft, we have every confidence in the ability of the British authorities to resolve the matter to a conclusion.

“Mr Peter Obi and the LP/PCC have since moved on from the incident and continue to be totally focused, on the legal processes before the Election Petition Tribunal towards the recovery of our mandate, which we are firmly convinced, was overwhelmingly expressed by voters, in the Presidential election of February 25th,” the LPPCC stated.

