A Badagry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old man, Olayinka Adepeko to 14 years imprisonment for stealing goods valued N8.7 million from a boutique shop.

Magistrate T. A. Popoola of Badagry Magistrates’ Court said Adepeko was guilty of a five-count charge of felony, stealing, breaking and entry.

The Magistrate sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment for charge of felony, four years for unlawful breaking and entry.

He sentenced Adepeko to another two years for stealing items valued N5.5 million belonging to Nwoke Victor and four years for breaking and entry.

Popoola also sentenced him for stealing items valued N3.2 million to another two years imprisonment.

He said the sentence of 14 years imprisonment would run consecutively.

