Low physical activity, alcohol associated with hypertension among adult Nigerians

EXPERTS, in a country-wide survey in Nigeria of socio-demographic and lifestyle factors associated with hypertension, say that low physical activity and alcohol are associated with hypertension among adult Nigerians.

They found a higher prevalence of hypertension among married people and those with higher educational status among adult Nigerians and as age increased, there was an increasing association with hypertension. Also, being married, widowed, unemployed/non-paid, having higher education, low physical activity, and alcohol consumption were significantly associated with hypertension.

The country-wide survey using an investigator-administered questionnaire was conducted among 3,782 adult Nigerians selected from an urban and a rural community in one state in each of the six Nigerian regions. Among participants, 56.3 per cent were women, 65.8 per cent were married, 52.5 per cent resided in rural areas, and 33.9 per cent had tertiary education.

Hypertensive patients were older than their normotensive counterparts. On lifestyle, 30.7 per cent had low physical activity, 4.1 per cent consumed tobacco currently, and 35.4 per cent consumed alcohol currently. It is in the 2022 edition of the Journal of Human Hypertension.

According to the survey, being married and widowed increased the odds of having hypertension by 88 per cent and 57 per cent respectively in both men and women. Low physical activity was associated with hypertension by 23 per cent. In comparison to unmarried status, be- ing married or widowed was significantly associated with hypertension, compared with never married.

Compared with no formal education, primary, secondary, and tertiary education was associated with hypertension. Low physical activity, alcohol consumption, and unemployment status were also associated with hypertension. But living in an urban area was not significantly associated with hyper

They declared that “Marriage, education, low physical activity, and alcohol consumption were significantly associated with hypertension. These may be associated with more cases of hypertension presenting to health facilities, with a rising burden of the disease. Hence, there is a need for counselling, health education and policy formulation and implementation targeting these factors to prevent and control hypertension.

“Nurses and community health extension workers should be trained on counselling in line with the task-sharing policy. Also, the plan for a national non-motorised transport policy in Nigeria with a focus to improve access for walking and cycling should be expedited by both federal and state governments.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“On alcohol consumption, there is a need for more attention on alcohol control through development of a comprehensive policy to regulate its harmful use and improve multi-sectoral action and funding for enhanced implementation of policy.

“Future research efforts include the use of religious bodies to raise awareness of hypertension as well as serving as a medium for counselling and health education on hypertension. The focus will be on the findings of the study which include marriage, education, physical activity, and alcohol consumption.”

With the rising prevalence of hypertension, especially in Africa, understanding the dynamics of socio-demographic and lifestyle factors is key in managing hyperten

Several studies have reported the increasing prevalence of hypertension in Africa. Nigeria, as the most populous country in Africa, is also a major contributor to the increasing burden of hypertension in the continent.