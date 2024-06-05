Loughborough University Vice-Chancellor and President, Prof. Nick Jennings recently concluded a visit to Nigeria to develop strategic partnerships with key sector stakeholders.

During the visit, Prof. Jennings met with stakeholders in the education sector, as well as government officials to discuss varying issues around sport, education, health & well-being, climate action, and inclusive communities.

“At Loughborough our research is about real-world impact, helping to make changes that improve the quality of life for individuals and the planet,” said Prof. Jennings while on a visit to the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwoolu, who was represented by his Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule, and Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Abubakre.

“We are interested in equitable partnerships, so when we work in any region, we want to be clear that the research we do is beneficial to everyone. This is why a lot of our partnerships are co-designed and co-created by our local partners,” he added.

Following this meeting, the Vice-Chancellor later met with officials of the British Council and University of Lagos where he engaged in high level discussions with the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola. He wrapped up his official visit to Nigeria with a networking dinner reception organised for alumni and offer holders of the University.

Professor Jennings was accompanied on his trip by Professor Malcolm Cook, Dean of the School of Architecture, Building and Civil Engineering; Dr. Sola Afolabi, Senior Lecturer in Water & Environmental Engineering and University International Special Envoy to Sub-Saharan Africa; Dr. Hibbah Osei-Kwasi, Lecturer in the School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences and University International Special Envoy to Sub-Saharan Africa; and Florence Mutero, Global Engagement Officer, Africa.

The Vice-Chancellor’s visit to Nigeria came on the heels of a similar one to Ghana where he met with the country’s Minister of Youth and Sport, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, to discuss Ghana’s sporting aspirations and ambitions based on Loughborough University’s reputation as the world’s best university for sports-related subjects.