Local equities market closes parallel amid tepid activities

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday closed flat amid mixed sentiments. Thus, the All-Share Index (ASI) traded flat at 39,131.80 basis points, with Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns flat at +0.2 per cent and -2.8 per cent, respectively.

However, market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was positive as 17 tickers advanced relative to 13 losers.

On the daily performance board, Cutix and PZ topped the gainer’s list with 7.0 per cent and 6.9 per cent respective appreciation in their shares value, while EKO Corporation and Honeywell Flour recorded the most significant losses of the day with 10 per cent and 8.5 per cent respective depreciation.

On sectors, the Oil & Gas index recorded gains, the Insurance index declined while the Industrial Goods, Banking and Consumer Goods indices closed flat.

Activities at the local bourse were unimpressive as the total volume of trades decreased by 4.7 per cent to 228.1 million units, valued at N2.64 million, and exchanged in 3,656 deals.

Guaranty Trust Bank was the most traded stock by volume and value at 37.29 million units and N1.16billion, respectively.

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report..