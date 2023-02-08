The Coordinators/Mobilizers are expected to move from political Wards and polling units across the state mobilizing support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They are also to educate the supporters of the APC on the electoral process, particularly the new innovative method of accreditation of voters using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Chairman of the Bauchi State chapter of the LOBITO Group, Idris Lanzai explained that the main duty of the Coordinators/Mobilizers is to ensure that the APC members were adequately educated on how to vote for the APC presidential candidate and other candidates in the state.

He said, “What we have just done was to give them what they will use for effective mobilization of members at the grassroots to ensure that the APC won the general elections.”

According to him, “The vehicles we distributed are to be used to convey voters to the polling centres in good time and return them to their respective homes after casting their votes.”

He then warned them not to use the vehicles for personal reasons and gains saying that anyone caught doing contrary will be sanctioned by the Group.

While presenting keys of the vehicles to the Coordinators, APC Senatorial candidate for Bauchi Central, Ahmed Uba Nana said that the APC is well prepared for the 2023 General elections and has campaigned vigorously across the country.

He expressed confidence that all the candidates of the party in Bauchi state including the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will win the ballots because according to him, Bauchi is an APC state and nothing can change that.

Some of the Coordinators who spoke to Journalists assured that they were ready to work very hard for the victory of the APC and its candidates, particularly the presidential candidate.

LOBITO Group was initially formed to canvas for votes for President Muhammadu Buhari during his first and second tenure campaigns but has now transferred the structure to the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

