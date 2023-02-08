Israel Arogbonlo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said Kogi First Lady Rashida Bello is still at large over alleged fraud.

Also, the agency on Wednesday arraigned Ali Bello, identified as a nephew to the Kogi governor before a federal high court in Abuja.

In a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesperson, the agency said the duo was docked alongside three other persons on an 18-count charge “bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654″.

“That you, Ali Bello, Abba Adaudu, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Iyada Sadat, Rashida Bello (at large) sometime in June, 2020 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court procured E-Traders International Limited to retain the aggregate sum of N3,081,804,654.00 (Three Billion, Eighty One Million, Eight Hundred and Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty Four Naira) which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful activity to wit: criminal misappropriation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 18(a), 15(20)(d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act,” the charge reads in part.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Kogi State Government has not yet reacted to the development as at press time.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE